Tuesday, February 25, 2020
43.1 F
Beaver
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
43.1 F
Beaver

Former Beaver School District Athletic Director Enters Guilty Plea In Drug Case

John Paul
By John Paul
1

The former Beaver Area School District athletic director charged with transporting 22 pounds of marijuana and more than 160 amphetamine pills pleaded guilty to reduced charges earlier this month.

Monroe County prosecutors allowed Patrick Joseph McDanel, 34, of Hopewell Township, to plead to a misdemeanor charge of purchasing/receiving a controlled substance by an unauthorized person, according to court dockets. Judge Stephen Higgins sentenced him to two years’ probation as part of his plea agreement.

State police stopped McDanel last August in the eastern Pennsylvania town of Tobyhanna Township. McDanel was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary counts of disregarding a traffic lane and careless driving. The other charges were dropped in exchange for his plea.

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award winning investigative reporter and BeaverCountian.com's founder. He reports full-time for the site with an emphasis on watchdog journalism.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

1Reader Comments
newest oldest top voted
Raven
Member
Raven

What a travesty of “justice.”

Vote Up80Vote Down
8 hours ago

In Case You Missed It

FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
Local GovLori Boone - 0

Who Will Save Us? Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain

Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report. Video Introduction: Sounding The Alarm Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain One volunteer’s...
Read more
NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more

Latest News

Local GovLori Boone - 0

Hopewell School District To Spend Over $70 Million On Construction – Tax Increases Coming

The Hopewell Area School Board is inching closer to a district-wide building and student grouping overhaul estimated to cost...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Former Beaver School District Athletic Director Enters Guilty Plea In Drug Case

John Paul - 1
The former Beaver Area School District athletic director charged with transporting 22 pounds of marijuana and more than 160 amphetamine pills pleaded guilty to...
Read more
Politics

State Rep Aaron Bernstine Slams Beaver School Board’s Decision To Fund Pool Renovations

John Paul - 6
State Representative Aaron Bernstine (Republican-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) has made clear his opposition to a recent decision by the Republican-led Beaver Area School Board to spend up...
Read more
Local Gov

Racial Slurs And Bullying Are The Norm In Ambridge Schools Say Parents And Students

April Johnston - 12
When William Bratton was an eighth-grader, he rode the bus to Ambridge Area Middle School with a girl who seemed to relish making him...
Read more
Local Gov

Aliquippa School Board President Resigns Amid Allegations She Threatened To Stab Students With Scissors

John Paul - 4
The president of the Aliquippa School Board resigned today as city police and county detectives investigate allegations she threatened to stab two students with...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X