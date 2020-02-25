Former Beaver School District Athletic Director Enters Guilty Plea In Drug Case

The former Beaver Area School District athletic director charged with transporting 22 pounds of marijuana and more than 160 amphetamine pills pleaded guilty to reduced charges earlier this month.

Monroe County prosecutors allowed Patrick Joseph McDanel, 34, of Hopewell Township, to plead to a misdemeanor charge of purchasing/receiving a controlled substance by an unauthorized person, according to court dockets. Judge Stephen Higgins sentenced him to two years’ probation as part of his plea agreement.

State police stopped McDanel last August in the eastern Pennsylvania town of Tobyhanna Township. McDanel was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary counts of disregarding a traffic lane and careless driving. The other charges were dropped in exchange for his plea.