Former Aliquippa School Board President Enters Plea Agreement For Harassing Students

Misdemeanor charges against the former president of the Aliquippa school board were dismissed this week after the woman agreed to plead guilty to a summary harassment charge to settle the case.

Aileen Gilbert, 69, of Aliquippa, was arrested in March on six misdemeanor and summary charges after city police alleged she threatened to stab two students with a pair of scissors.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Aliquippa police Sgt. Steve Roberts, Gilbert entered a STEM classroom at the Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School on Feb. 4 when a “disagreement” took place between her and two female students, ages 12 and 13.

Gilbert was school board president at the time.