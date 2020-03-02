Former Aliquippa School Board President Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Students With Scissors

The former president of the Aliquippa School Board has been arrested by city police on allegations she threatened to stab two students with a pair of scissors last month.

Aileen Gilbert, 69, of Aliquippa, was arrested today on six misdemeanor and summary charges as a result of the incident.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Aliquippa police Sgt. Steve Roberts, Gilbert entered a STEM classroom at the Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School on Feb. 4 when a “disagreement” took place between her and two female students, ages 12 and 13.

Gilbert was school board president at the time.