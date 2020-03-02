Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Former Aliquippa School Board President Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Students With Scissors

John Paul
By John Paul
City of Aliquippa police department / photo by Matthew LaComb

The former president of the Aliquippa School Board has been arrested by city police on allegations she threatened to stab two students with a pair of scissors last month.

Aileen Gilbert, 69, of Aliquippa, was arrested today on six misdemeanor and summary charges as a result of the incident.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Aliquippa police Sgt. Steve Roberts, Gilbert entered a STEM classroom at the Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School on Feb. 4 when a “disagreement” took place between her and two female students, ages 12 and 13.

Gilbert was school board president at the time.

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

