Former Aliquippa Police Chief Reaches Settlement Of Federal Lawsuit

John Paul
By John Paul
Aliquippa Police Chief Don Couch / still from video by Bill Waddell

Former Aliquippa police chief Donald Couch has reached a settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit he brought against the city last year.

Attorneys for Couch and the city have filed a joint notice with Western District Court Chief Judge Mark R. Hornak, notifying him the parties had reached verbal agreement on terms of a resolution and would be executing a written settlement.

Terms of the settlement agreement were not disclosed, and are likely to remain confidential even after the case is formally closed. Sources familiar with the settlement tell BeaverCountian.com the agreement is “very favorable for Couch,” and that he will likely receive a retirement from the department in parallel with the litigation’s conclusion.

Reader Comments:

