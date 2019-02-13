Felony Charges Refiled Against Suspended Ambridge Police Chief James Mann

The hits keep coming for embattled Ambridge Police Chief James Mann.

After having a forensic audit completed, state police refiled previously dismissed charges against Mann, and allege that he stole $67,788 from the borough through fraudulent time sheets.

Mann, 61, was arraigned before Senior District Judge John Armour in Ambridge on the following felony and misdemeanor charges: threatening harm to influence the judicial or administration process; theft; witness intimidation; obstruction of law; illegal retaliation; and official oppression.

Mann was released on $100,000 unsecured bond. He is currently on unpaid administrative leave from the Ambridge Police Department.

The new charges stem from the same issues state police cited when initially charging Mann last August. That filing came as a result of borough police officers going to state police to report Mann’s behavior in April 2018. One officer was suspended for 30 days without pay as a result of Mann’s retaliation after an investigation began, according to the police report.

Mann initially was charged with nine felony and misdemeanor charges for disability insurance fraud and threatening and intimidating his own officers. However, the district attorney withdrew insurance fraud and false swearing charges against him, and then charges of theft and official oppression were dismissed at his preliminary hearing in October.

However, five other charges were held for court: threats of unlawful harm to influence a judicial proceeding, intimidation of a witness, obstruction, retaliation, and harassment.

District Attorney David Lozier told BeaverCountian.com the earlier charges had been scheduled for motions on Wednesday, but he’s asked for an hold on them until the new charges could catch up and Mann can be tried on them all at once.

The audit was for the period between January 2017 and March 26, 2018. Lozier said it only focused on the borough’s records regarding Mann and not the insurance issues.

Attorney Stephen Colafella, who is representing Mann, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

BeaverCountian.com contributor Matthew LaComb capture video from Mann’s arraignment today for this report.

