Friday, December 2, 2022
Beaver
Friday, December 2, 2022

Exclusive: County Investigates As Police Sex Scandal Entangles Courthouse

John Paul
By John Paul
Photo via public domain / wikipedia

County commissioners and court officials are investigating allegations that an on-duty county employee was involved in the filming of Baden Borough’s police chief performing sex acts while on duty. In the meantime, the town’s mayor said she is working to keep the county employee out of her town’s police station.

David Christner resigned as Baden’s police chief on Nov. 14 after borough council received videos of him engaged in sexual activity during the workday while in uniform. The package of materials was first left anonymously at a councilman’s home, according to borough officials. Council then hired CSI Investigations in Center Township to compile a report that detailed emails, text messages, photographs and videos.

BeaverCountian.com has exclusively learned the pornographic materials and detailed report are now in the hands of county officials.

