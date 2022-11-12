Thursday, November 17, 2022
Exclusive: Baden Chief Resigning After Sex Videos Surface Of Him In Uniform

By John Paul
Baden Borough Police Department / photo via official Facebook page

Baden Council tentatively agreed to accept its police chief’s resignation Thursday night – two days after BeaverCountian.com began questioning officials about photographs and videos depicting the lawman engaged in sex acts during the workday while in uniform.

Council members received an anonymous package of the illicit materials – including emails, photographs and videos of David Christner – on Oct. 14.

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

