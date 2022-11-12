Exclusive: Baden Chief Resigning After Sex Videos Surface Of Him In Uniform

Baden Council tentatively agreed to accept its police chief’s resignation Thursday night – two days after BeaverCountian.com began questioning officials about photographs and videos depicting the lawman engaged in sex acts during the workday while in uniform.
Council members received an anonymous package of the illicit materials – including emails, photographs and videos of David Christner – on Oct. 14.
