Exclusive: Autopsy Shows Vinyard Suffered No Brain Injury – Officer On Leave As Probe Continues

As Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the Nov. 6 death of 48-year-old Kenneth Vinyard, BeaverCountian.com has learned exclusive new details about the man’s fatal encounter with Center Township Police.

While officials have declined to publicly identify the officer involved in the incident, or his current employment status, BeaverCountian.com has learned that Officer John Hawk was placed on paid administrative leave from the Center Township Police Department shortly after the incident occurred. He is also on leave from responding to incidents as a member of the District Attorney’s Emergency Services Unit (ESU).

Administrative leave is considered standard procedure while an officer’s use of force is being reviewed.

Hawk was off-duty and in plainclothes, shopping at Walmart with his family when shots rang out in the parking lot.