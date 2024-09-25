Ex-Fiance Of Rachael DelTondo Arrested For Strangling His Girlfriend

The ex-fiance of murder victim Rachael DelTondo has been arrested after police allege he strangled his girlfriend in a fit of jealous rage, struck their child, stole her phone, then destroyed video evidence of the domestic assault.
