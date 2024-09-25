Thursday, September 26, 2024
Ex-Fiance Of Rachael DelTondo Arrested For Strangling His Girlfriend

John Paul
By John Paul
Frank Catroppa / video still from CBS 48 Hours

The ex-fiance of murder victim Rachael DelTondo has been arrested after police allege he strangled his girlfriend in a fit of jealous rage, struck their child, stole her phone, then destroyed video evidence of the domestic assault.

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He's been profiled by Vanity Fair magazine and featured in thousands of news articles, tv shows, and books. An avid adventurer, JP has traveled to all 50 states in his journey to explore our country and its people.

