District Attorney Lozier Releases Statement On Investigation Into Vinyard’s Death

Editor’s Note: The following is a statement by Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier on the investigation into the death of Kenneth Vinyard. His statement is being published here in full as written by Lozier and submitted to BeaverCountian.com

First of all, we offer our sympathies to the family of the deceased. All of Beaver County’s Law Enforcement Community was saddened by this event. We are all working to ensure that the investigation is objective and lawful in every sense. Both the public and law enforcement deserve that.

Sadly, in spite of releases by the Center Township Police, the State Police, and my office, speculation has run rampant. Please allow this release to re-state what has happened and what will happen.

Beaver County Law Enforcement has a clear policy on incidents arising from police “use of force.” This policy mirrors “use of force” and “officer involved shooting” policies across Pennsylvania. Our policy has been followed meticulously in this matter.