DelTondo Murder To Get More National Attention From CBS With Primetime Re-airing Of 48 Hours Episode

CBS News will be re-airing its 48 Hours episode investigating the 2018 murder of Rachael DelTondo.

The episode will run at 10 p.m. on Saturday on KDKA Pittsburgh and CBS affiliate stations throughout the country.

More than 3 million viewers watched 48 HOURS: “What Happened to Rachael?” when it first aired on CBS in May as the show’s season finale, according to the network.

BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul worked closely for a year with a group of talented CBS News journalists out of New York City, including nine-time national Emmy Award-winning reporter Erin Moriarty, on the production of the investigative report.

Beaver County detectives have yet to make an arrest in the May 13, 2018 murder of DelTondo, 33, who was shot at the base of her parent’s Aliquippa driveway on Mother’s Day.

