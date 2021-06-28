Wednesday, July 7, 2021
72.7 F
Beaver
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
72.7 F
Beaver

Defense: Juror In Jeter Trial Was Rachael DelTondo’s Next-Door Neighbor

John Paul
By John Paul
Rachael DelTondo / photo via CBS News

Defense attorneys representing Sheldon Jeter Jr. say they want a new trial for the man after learning one of the jurors who convicted him of murder this month was allegedly the next-door neighbor of slain Aliquippa school teacher Rachael DelTondo.

A jury found Jeter guilty on June 23 of first-degree murder for the May 2020 shooting death of Tyric Pugh, also of Aliquippa.

Defense attorney Michael Santicola publicly acknowledges that Jeter also remains a law enforcement suspect in the 2018 Mother’s Day murder of DelTondo, although no one has been charged in the case.

Jeter has denied any involvement in either of the murders.

Santicola said Jeter’s romantic relationship with DelTondo was well publicized following a leak by the Aliquippa Police Department in late 2017, and that innumerable news stories in local, regional, and national media outlets drew virtually unavoidable attention to the woman’s subsequent murder.

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Latest News

John Paul -

Jeter’s Lawyers Failed To Question The Juror They Now Want A Mistrial Over

Defense attorneys representing convicted murderer Sheldon Devont Jeter say they will soon be seeking a mistrial in his case...

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X