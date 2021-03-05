Saturday, March 6, 2021
26.5 F
Beaver
Saturday, March 6, 2021
26.5 F
Beaver

D.A. To Decide Whether To Seek Death Penalty For Mom Accused Of Killing Her Kids

John Paul
By John Paul
David Lozier / submitted campaign photo

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier will be meeting with his prosecution team and law enforcement officials to decide whether or not to seek the death penalty against an Ambridge woman accused of murdering her two children.

Krisinda Ann Bright, age 48, is being held in the Beaver County Jail without bail on two counts of felony criminal homicide for the February 22 shooting her two children, Jeffrey “JJ” Bright, 16, and Jasmine Cannady, 22.

Since the horrific details emerged about Bright’s alleged actions that day, speculation has been rampant in the community about whether prosecutors would be seeking the death penalty.

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Reader Comments:

Latest News

Cops & CourtsJohn Paul - 0

WATCH: Unearthed Video Gives Glimpse Into Aliquippa Police Culture

What happened when off duty Aliquippa police patrolman Joshua Gonzalez and then-detective captain Ryan Pudik went drinking in the...
Read more

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X