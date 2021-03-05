D.A. To Decide Whether To Seek Death Penalty For Mom Accused Of Killing Her Kids

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier will be meeting with his prosecution team and law enforcement officials to decide whether or not to seek the death penalty against an Ambridge woman accused of murdering her two children.

Krisinda Ann Bright, age 48, is being held in the Beaver County Jail without bail on two counts of felony criminal homicide for the February 22 shooting her two children, Jeffrey “JJ” Bright, 16, and Jasmine Cannady, 22.

Since the horrific details emerged about Bright’s alleged actions that day, speculation has been rampant in the community about whether prosecutors would be seeking the death penalty.