A correctional officer at the Beaver County Jail was taken to the hospital last week after collapsing following exposure to suspected fentanyl. County 911 call logs show medics were dispatched to the jail at approximately 10:30 a.m. on December 26 for reports of an officer experiencing an overdose after coming into contact with a white…

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.

Subscribe Now! Log In