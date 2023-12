A Center Township police officer was “shocked and surprised” that the state Attorney General’s Office charged him Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter for a 2022 scuffle that ended with the death of a shooting witness.

“He was surprised that he was being investigated,” attorney Blaine Jones said of John Hawk. “He felt he was just helping out his fellow officers by keeping this person away from a crime scene. He’s surprised how this ultimately unfolded.”