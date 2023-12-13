Center Twp Officer Arrested For The Death Of Kenneth Vinyard

Center Township patrolman John James Hawk has been arrested by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office for the death of 48-year-old Kenneth Vinyard of Industry.

Court records show Hawk, age 37, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and perjury.

The charges stem from a November 6, 2022 encounter between the two men outside of the Center Township Walmart, and come following a presentment issued on December 8th by the Fifty-First Statewide Investigating Grand Jury. Charges were filed by Special Agent Gregory Matthews of the PA Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

The presentment has not been released to reporters as of the time of this report.