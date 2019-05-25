Listen To This Article:

The Brighton Township barracks of Pennsylvania State Police will soon have a new station commander.

Sgt. Amanda Selden, in charge of the barracks since January 2017, has been promoted to lieutenant and is being transferred into a staff commander position outside of the local troop.

Sgt. Brian Barnhart is expected to take command of the barracks in June, according to sources close to him.

Barnhart enlisted with state police in 1996, was promoted to corporal in 2004, and then to sergeant in September 2017. He transferred from Troop B (Pittsburgh) to Troop D (Butler) following his last promotion, according to a press release issued at the time.

The Brighton barracks falls within Troop D’s command and control structure, under the leadership of Capt. Steve Ignatz.

A spokesperson for Troop D did not return a message seeking comment.