Blackhawk Teacher Facing Felony Drug Charges After Man Dies In His Home

A former Blackhawk School District teacher is facing felony drug charges after a man died of an overdose in his home. His arrest marks the second Blackhawk school teacher criminally charged this year.

James Leroy Shasteen, PhD, 50 of Chippewa Township, was arrested by Chippewa police Dec. 9 on charges of delivering a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and criminal use of a communications device.

According to a criminal complaint filed with the court, police responded to Shasteen’s Chippewa Rivera apartment on July 25 at 10:26 a.m. after he called to report a man with a history of drug and alcohol abuse was unconscious in his bathroom.