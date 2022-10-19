Blackhawk Middle School Teacher Arrested On 200 Child Pornography Charges

A former Blackhawk Area School District substitute middle school teacher and track coach is charged with 200 felony counts of possessing and disseminating child pornography, including photos and videos of child sex acts.

State police arrested Joshua Jonathan Andrews, 30, of Beaver Falls on Oct. 17 following an investigation that revealed 2,345 images of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities began their investigation after receiving a tip originating from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated that Andrews was suspected of uploading the images using a Yahoo email account associated with him.