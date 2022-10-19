Saturday, October 29, 2022
38 F
Beaver
Saturday, October 29, 2022
38 F
Beaver

Blackhawk Middle School Teacher Arrested On 200 Child Pornography Charges

John Paul
By John Paul

A former Blackhawk Area School District substitute middle school teacher and track coach is charged with 200 felony counts of possessing and disseminating child pornography, including photos and videos of child sex acts.

State police arrested Joshua Jonathan Andrews, 30, of Beaver Falls on Oct. 17 following an investigation that revealed 2,345 images of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities began their investigation after receiving a tip originating from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated that Andrews was suspected of uploading the images using a Yahoo email account associated with him.

Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible. Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Latest News

Staff Reports -

Former Employee of County Health Care Facility Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime Charges

The Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania has released the following statement about...

Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible. Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!