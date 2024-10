The trial of a man accused of killing a transgender woman was brought to a screeching halt today, after District Attorney Nathan Bible mischaracterized both the alleged motive and evidence in the case during an interview aired last night by WPXI. Defense attorneys say Bible’s actions violated rules of professional conduct governing prosecutors, and a judge presiding over the case expressed his displeasure from the bench.

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here