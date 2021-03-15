Beaver Falls Police Release Details On Murder & Arson – 1 In Custody 2 On The Run

Editor’s Note: The City of Beaver Falls Police Department has issued the following statement providing updates on an active homicide and arson investigation. It is being published here in full as submitted to BeaverCountian.com:

At approximately 06:07 hours on 14 March 2021, City of Beaver Falls Police, Big Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Company and City of Beaver Falls Fire Department responded to 1095 Shenango Road for a possible structure fire. First responding Fire and Police personnel did arrive on scene and round the residence to be on fire.

During the course of extinguishing the fire, the body of 26 year old Rolando Contreras was located inside of the residence. Contreras was deceased with the cause of death determined to have been the result of gunshot wounds to the head, trunk, and pelvis area. Contreras resided in Moon Township, PA and was previously a resident of Texas.

The following actions are a result of ongoing investigation being conducted by the City of Beaver Falls Police, Beaver County Detectives Office and Beaver County District Attorney’s Office: