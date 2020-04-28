Beaver County Facebook “News” Group Administrator Charged With Harassment

The administrator of a large local Facebook group dedicated to Beaver County’s “news” has been charged by Beaver Falls police with harassing two individuals in separate incidents over the past week.

Deanna Marie Romigh, 35, of Beaver Falls, is facing two summary counts of harassment after a tumultuous week on social media and in the public housing complex where she lives. Last night, Romigh was seen being escorted to an ambulance by police and medics after a 911 call from her address sought help for an individual suffering psychological problems.

Dozens of posts by Romigh to Facebook and Twitter in recent days show her publicly accusing a neighbor of hacking her bank account and stealing money from her. The neighbor has vehemently denied the claims, and Romigh’s own posts may undermine her accusations.

Romigh is the founder and administrator of “The News Alerts Of Beaver County,” a Facebook group boasting 41,000 followers. The group has been a regular source of controversy and concern in the county due to the misinformation and false accusations that routinely originate from it. Police chiefs, county officials, and emergency services personnel have all issued public warnings about Romigh and her group, and have urged the community to not rely on either for information.

In posts from April 25 sent out to her followers, Romigh attached a screenshot of a bank statement detailing money spent on a hotel room, which she later claimed to be an unauthorized expenditure made by the neighbor. But other social media posts made on the date in question show Romigh bragging about a Pittsburgh hotel she was staying in. Those posts, which can no longer be located, were accompanied by photographs of the room along with alcohol and what appeared to be marijuana buds.