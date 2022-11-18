Friday, December 2, 2022
Beaver County Cop Accused Of Stealing Credit Card To Buy Shots Of Tito’s

A Beaver County police officer who has worked for several local municipalities, including most recently Rochester Borough, is awaiting a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor charges after Pittsburgh detectives alleged he used another man’s credit card to buy shots of Tito’s vodka.

Corey Krepps, 25 of Beaver, is facing charges of access device fraud and receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing scheduled in his case for Nov. 9 was continued until Feb. 8, 2023.

