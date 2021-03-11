Forensics Report Links Jeter’s Gun To Murder Of Aliquippa Man

A ballistics report issued by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Forensic Services has linked a gun belonging to Sheldon Jeter, Jr. to the murder of an Aliquippa man.

Sheldon Devant Jeter, Jr., 22, of Aliquippa, was arrested May 17, 2020, on criminal homicide charges for the May 15 shooting and killing of Tyric Pugh, 30, also of Aliquippa.

Jeter has denied being Pugh’s killer.

Pennsylvania State Police were able to obtain a search warrant of Jeter’s residence shortly after the killing, based on information contained in his cellphone and video surveillance collected throughout the City of Aliquippa. Officers say numerous items of evidentiary value were located, including ammunition and a Glock .380 semi-automatic pistol belonging to Jeter.

Police wrote in their charging affidavit that ammunition collected from Jeter’s residence matched the type and caliber of empty shell casings collected from the crime scene.