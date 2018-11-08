Beaver attorney Gerald Benyo Jr. is facing charges he beat his estranged wife.

Beaver Falls police charged Benyo, 49, on Wednesday with one count of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault and one count of harassment. He is free on a $20,000 unsecured bond.

Police wrote that on Oct. 30 sheriff’s deputies noticed Sharon Benyo’s injuries as they were serving her an arrest warrant for failing to appear for a court action. Beaver Falls police had charged her on Oct. 1 with possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Deputies observed the woman, 43, had a cut above her eye, swelling around both eyes and bruises on her body, police wrote.

She told police that Benyo had picked her up in his vehicle on Third Avenue near Short 10th Street in Beaver Falls around 4 p.m. on Oct. 26 and the two had argued before Benyo beat her with closed fists and an object that may have been a gun. Benyo threw and drug her out of the vehicle, she said, then he pulled her back in.

Beaver Falls police, along with county detectives, interviewed the woman before filing the charges.

Benyo contacted BeaverCountian.com after being charged to comment on the matter. He claimed police were contacted twice in October because his wife violated a protection from abuse order he was granted against her in September.

Benyo denied the assault, said he wasn’t in Beaver Falls at the time alleged, and will not accept a plea deal.

Benyo also was critical of county District Attorney David Lozier, who he said authorized the charges before speaking with him and analyzing any evidence.

Lozier on Thursday said officials are required by law to file charges as soon as they have credible evidence, and that they took great care with interviewing the victim. “I’m satisfied with the investigation to date,” he said.

Sharon Benyo waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday on the Oct. 1 charges. According to online records from the PA Department of Corrections, she’s currently being treated as an inmate at Gateway Rehab in Aliquippa.

Lori Boone
Lori Boone
Lori Boone (DeLauter) has more than 20 years of experience in investigative and community journalism. She’s won more than a dozen regional, state and national journalism awards.

Can't Make This Stuff Up
Guest
Can't Make This Stuff Up
You can report a comment by clicking its flag icon. We will be notified of your report, but you will remain anonymous to the person who made the comment.

C’mon….really?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
MAGA:
Guest
MAGA:
You can report a comment by clicking its flag icon. We will be notified of your report, but you will remain anonymous to the person who made the comment.

FAKE NEWS!

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Disgruntled
Member
Disgruntled
You can report a comment by clicking its flag icon. We will be notified of your report, but you will remain anonymous to the person who made the comment.

That’s what happens to you when you embarrass Lozier. “I’m satisfied with the investigation to date,” Lozier said. I’m sure he is.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Justsaying
Guest
Justsaying
You can report a comment by clicking its flag icon. We will be notified of your report, but you will remain anonymous to the person who made the comment.

This couple has been feuding for years. Get a divorce already.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
Walk
Member
Walk
You can report a comment by clicking its flag icon. We will be notified of your report, but you will remain anonymous to the person who made the comment.

justsayin’ WHO ? Benyo and his wife, or Benyo and lozier ?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
ricimer
Guest
ricimer
You can report a comment by clicking its flag icon. We will be notified of your report, but you will remain anonymous to the person who made the comment.

Amazing how there tactics never change.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
Jay Eric
Guest
Jay Eric
You can report a comment by clicking its flag icon. We will be notified of your report, but you will remain anonymous to the person who made the comment.

Whose got odds she gets a sweet deal to roast him and Lozier pushes it all that way.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago