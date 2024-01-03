Friday, January 5, 2024
Friday, January 5, 2024
Assault Case Against Former Police Chief Falls Apart During Hearing

John Paul
John Paul

A criminal case against the former Leetsdale police chief dramatically fell apart during a hearing on Tuesday, forcing Beaver County prosecutors to withdraw the charges against him as their witness was still on the stand.

Michael Chad Molinaro, 35, of Ambridge, was arrested December 24 on charges of simple assault and harassment.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Ambridge police were contacted on December 23 by Molinaro’s father, Clement Molinaro, who alleged his son had assaulted him back on December 14.

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

