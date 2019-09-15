A teen was transported to the hospital after being tased by police following Friday night’s Ambridge High School football game.

Officials are not yet releasing details about the incident, which sources say resulted from a large disturbance involving a group of juveniles and adults following an Ambridge game celebrating 100 years of football in the town.

Ambridge Mayor David Drewnowski told BeaverCountian.com he was informed of the matter by Police Chief Mark Romutis shortly after 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Family of the 14-year-old African American boy spoke to BeaverCountian.com on condition they not be identified by name, confirming the authenticity of a social media post about the incident made by the teen’s mother.

“Group of kids running from the police and my BABY BOY gets tased in the head & back, has a broken jaw, missing teeth, and stitches… How is that justified?” the woman wrote.

BeaverCountian.com is unable to independently verify the extent of the teen’s injuries, but did confirm he had been transported to the hospital.

The teen’s mother went on to question whether the actions of law enforcement were influenced by her son’s race. Her remarks concluded with profanities toward Ambridge police.

Accounts on social media from purported witnesses of the event vary greatly.

Family of the teen say he is at home and has not been informed of any criminal charges being filed against him. They went on to say no further information would be coming from them until they have retained an attorney.

Drewnowski is asking for his community’s patience as officials work to gather accurate information about what occurred.

“All that I can say right now is I was informed by Chief Romutis that a juvenile was tased,” Drewnowski said.

“I will be meeting with the chief first thing Monday morning to discuss this. Hopefully we will have a statement for the press after that.”