Ambridge School Board Asks State Police To Investigate Alleged Taxpayer-Funded Facebook Troll

John Paul
By John Paul
2
Ambridge School Board meeting in an executive session before their Sept. 18 2019 public meeting / photo by John Paul

For about two years, a Facebook regular named “JC Devanti” traipsed and trolled through social media pages of the Ambridge Area School District and its residents.

JC Devanti championed the district’s officials and policies. And if you were critical of them, JC Devanti pounced.

On Thursday, Ambridge Area School Board asked state police to find out whether JC Devanti was actually the pseudonym of a public relations consultant hired by the district, and whether any district officials may have played an improper role in the posted messages.

The board, with two newly seated members and a changed political majority, also wants to know if district funds or powers of office were misused in the process.

Three district officials, who spoke to BeaverCountian.com on condition they not be named, said the board held an emergency executive session Dec. 18 to discuss JC Devanti and any connection to the district’s former contracted public relations representative Shari Berg.

