Ambridge Mother Charged With Killing Her Transgender Son And Daughter

John Paul
By John Paul
Jeffery and Jasmine Bright / photos via Facebook

An Ambridge woman has been arrested on charges she murdered her own son and daughter Monday afternoon by shooting them both in the head.

Krisinda Ann Bright, age 48, is in custody on two counts of criminal homicide. Police reported receiving a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. yesterday to the 900 block of Maplewood Avenue, and arrived to find Bright inside a home with her slaughtered children.

The woman surrendered without incident and is currently being held in the Beaver County Jail without bail. Police are not looking for any other suspects in the killings.

County Coroner David Gabauer has formally identified the victims as “sisters” Kiara Bright, 16, and Jasmine Cannady, 22.

Kiara Bright is in fact Jeffery “JJ” Bright, a young transgender man who transitioned at age 11.

JJ was a student in the Ambridge Area School District. The district released a statement Monday notifying parents about his death, saying it is “saddened by the loss to our school community,” and promising to provide counseling for students.

Years before his murder, JJ had reached out for support from PRISM of Beaver County, a nonprofit outreach organization for the region’s LGBTQ+ youth and their friends, families and allies.

Jaci Palmer, also an Ambridge resident, is the organization’s founder and director.

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Reader Comments:

