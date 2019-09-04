|
Criminal charges were dismissed today against Lisa DelTondo and Jacqueline Belcastro, the mother and cousin of murder victim Rachael DelTondo, who had been accused of harassing the family of Rachael’s ex-fiancé.
Lisa DelTondo and Belcastro were arrested by Aliquippa police in November 2018, each being charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct after allegedly harassing Rachael’s ex-fiancé Frank Catroppa’s brother, Joseph (“JoJo”) and their mother Yvonne (“Vonnie”).
The Catroppas had a lawyer contact authorities on Nov. 6 2018 out of concern for their mother, who allegedly had been the subject of escalating harassment by Lisa and Jackie.
The charges were dismissed today with the agreement of all parties involved.
Aliquippa Acting Police Chief Robert Sealock said he was pleased with today’s outcome.
“Emotions were high at the time, which was understandable,” Sealock told BeaverCountian.com.
“Our intent with the charges was to try to calm them down. We didn’t want to have to file the charges in the first place, but we felt we had to in order to give distance between the families and so nothing escalated any further,” Sealock explained.
Preliminary hearings for the two women had been repeatedly rescheduled to allow for the passage of time. Sealock said there had been no further incidents, which allowed for today’s dismissals.
Lisa has said she does not believe that Frank Catroppa was responsible for Rachael’s murder, and county detectives have cleared him of any involvement in her death. The DelTondo family has, however, expressed feelings that Rachael’s ex-fiancé did not treat her well.
County detectives have yet to make an arrest in the May 13 murder of Rachael DelTondo, 33, who was shot at the base of her parent’s Aliquippa driveway on Mother’s Day.
Yeah yeah, how can you be arrested for a crime that a lawyer contacts the police for in the first place? They didn’t witness it.. shameful, the real saprano family on HBO would never handle a situation by calling their lawyer!
Sit down Phil.
it’s so sad because everyone knows this case will not be solved ever. ALIQUIPPA is quite an embarrassment.
It is pretty pathetic of the “supposed” Aliquippa police department to arrest the loved ones of a murdered young woman especially for an incident reported by a third party while they are not close to an arrest in the actual murder. We are so blessed to have such seedy lawyers and crooked cops! Isn’t it shameful enough that they made sure to trash Rachael’s reputation as they did nothing to solve her tragic murder and as they covered up their own criminal activity? From everything I’ve learned about the victim, she was a sweet, friendly. and kind individual. What else does this police department, on its FOURTH “acting” chief, have to hide? And way to go David Lozier! Are you still surrounded by “detectives” that you hired from the Aliquippa police department? Are you still confident that the case will be solved… or only until the next election? What a disgusting group of losers… paid for by our tax dollars!
Should say Aliquippa Police, County Detectives nor the State Police have made any arrests. They are just as involved as anyone in the investigation. 3 organizations who are as equally incompetent at investigations.