Criminal charges were dismissed today against Lisa DelTondo and Jacqueline Belcastro, the mother and cousin of murder victim Rachael DelTondo, who had been accused of harassing the family of Rachael’s ex-fiancé.

Lisa DelTondo and Belcastro were arrested by Aliquippa police in November 2018, each being charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct after allegedly harassing Rachael’s ex-fiancé Frank Catroppa’s brother, Joseph (“JoJo”) and their mother Yvonne (“Vonnie”).

The Catroppas had a lawyer contact authorities on Nov. 6 2018 out of concern for their mother, who allegedly had been the subject of escalating harassment by Lisa and Jackie.

The charges were dismissed today with the agreement of all parties involved.

Aliquippa Acting Police Chief Robert Sealock said he was pleased with today’s outcome.

“Emotions were high at the time, which was understandable,” Sealock told BeaverCountian.com.

“Our intent with the charges was to try to calm them down. We didn’t want to have to file the charges in the first place, but we felt we had to in order to give distance between the families and so nothing escalated any further,” Sealock explained.

Preliminary hearings for the two women had been repeatedly rescheduled to allow for the passage of time. Sealock said there had been no further incidents, which allowed for today’s dismissals.

Lisa has said she does not believe that Frank Catroppa was responsible for Rachael’s murder, and county detectives have cleared him of any involvement in her death. The DelTondo family has, however, expressed feelings that Rachael’s ex-fiancé did not treat her well.

County detectives have yet to make an arrest in the May 13 murder of Rachael DelTondo, 33, who was shot at the base of her parent’s Aliquippa driveway on Mother’s Day.

