Aliquippa School Director & Son Facing Trial On Felony Fraud & Conspiracy Charges

An Aliquippa school director and her son have been arrested by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and are awaiting trial on allegations they engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud a car insurance company.

Catherine L. Colalella, 44, of Aliquippa, was arrested March 18 by state agents on felony counts of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and criminal attempt of theft by deception, according to court documents.

Colalella’s son, Thomas J. Shaw, 20, also of Aliquippa, is facing the same charges.

According to a criminal complaint filed by agents with the Attorney General’s Insurance Fraud Section, Shaw was driving Colalella’s 2018 Chevy Traverse at about 8:05 a.m., November 7, 2020, when he “lost control of the vehicle” and crashed into a telephone pole.