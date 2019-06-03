Two unrelated medical incidents at Valley Terrace Apartments in Aliquippa Sunday night led to wild speculation on social media that a woman had been shot and killed.
Aliquippa Acting Police Chief Robert Sealock said rumors about a woman being murdered are false.
Sealock told BeaverCountian.com that police originally received a call Sunday night of possible shots fired at Valley Terrace. Upon arrival, first responders encountered a woman in her 40’s in medical distress.
“She was coughing up a lot of frothy blood so it concerned them,” said Sealock. “But she had not been shot or stabbed.”
Sealock said police canvassed the area and no one reported actually hearing gun shots.
“I hate to assume about an assumer, but I think someone saw all of the blood and assumed she was shot when they called police … At this point every indication is that she was not assaulted and the woman suffered from a medical condition.”
Sealock said as emergency personnel were on scene for the first woman, a man approached them to report a woman unresponsive in another apartment at Valley Terrace.
“The second woman was in her 20’s, she was found unresponsive. NARCAN was administered and she came to. They transported her to the hospital because she was going in and out of consciousness.”
Sealock said there was an allegation that perhaps someone had secreted a substance into the woman’s drink and she had not voluntarily consumed an illicit drug.
“Because of that allegation we called out (Pennsylvania State Police),” said Sealock. “They are still investigating but as of right now there is no indication that anything like that actually happened.”
Sealock told BeaverCountian.com the two incidents are unrelated, “It was just a coincidence.”
Based on the limited amount of information they were hearing on police scanners Sunday night, members of the community began rampantly speculating on large social media groups devoted to Beaver County news. At one point, members of one group concluded a woman at the location had been shot and murdered; others later suggested another woman had been stabbed. Individuals then began posting in response to the speculations, concerned for the safety of loved ones who live in the area.
“What goes on there is crazy,” said Sealock, who noted the Facebook discussion groups have become breeding grounds of false information.
wait, you mean the idiots on Beaver County News and Alerts got something wrong? No way. That page needs shut down.
I haven’t seen a lot of meaningful, helpful posts on some of those pages. Quite often it devolves into just gossip.
I am not impressed by this type of “reporting”. It is not news worthy in my opinion. Seems to me JP just wrote an article about a program that filtered out this very type of false calls etc… and wanted feedback. Here is my Feedback…. The program is a failure.
JP has been so obsessed with DelTondo and Aliquippa that there is absolutely nothing newsworthy going on any where else in the county. In fact, nothing newsworthy here either but it’s Aliquippa so it must have something to do with DelTondo. Instead of touting awards and constant advertising other TV shows (48 hours) or repeatedly telling us the murder is still unsolved and nothing new going on there, How about some investigative journalism. Maybe then I would pay for a subscription. Until then I can not justify the expense for the extremely few tidbits of news we have been getting lately.
If JP does print this I would expect a good many thumbs down because I know how much you all love to bash Aliquippa and you wouldn’t want anyone to take that “Better then you” attitude away from you. What ever happen to Benyo charges? How about Sandie wanting to spend $60,000 on a band? What’s going on with Hotel Audits? etc… etc… etc…
Yeah, Aliquippa is just a wonderful place, full of rainbows and unicorns.
If you don’t want to read this material, then don’t. But you choose to whine and beg for more substantial stories – for free. What a surprise.
Go BUY a BC Times.
If you live in public housing and you OD you should be kicked out. I resent supporting drug habits with my tax dollars..
Amen to that! Just think… we all have to pass a drug test to get a job, to support all the public housing, yet they don’t to live there.🤷🏻♀️
JP doesn’t even get all his stories correct. He went on national television and reported that Aliquippa has a part time police department