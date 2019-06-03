Two unrelated medical incidents at Valley Terrace Apartments in Aliquippa Sunday night led to wild speculation on social media that a woman had been shot and killed.

Aliquippa Acting Police Chief Robert Sealock said rumors about a woman being murdered are false.

Sealock told BeaverCountian.com that police originally received a call Sunday night of possible shots fired at Valley Terrace. Upon arrival, first responders encountered a woman in her 40’s in medical distress.

“She was coughing up a lot of frothy blood so it concerned them,” said Sealock. “But she had not been shot or stabbed.”

Sealock said police canvassed the area and no one reported actually hearing gun shots.

“I hate to assume about an assumer, but I think someone saw all of the blood and assumed she was shot when they called police … At this point every indication is that she was not assaulted and the woman suffered from a medical condition.”

Sealock said as emergency personnel were on scene for the first woman, a man approached them to report a woman unresponsive in another apartment at Valley Terrace.

“The second woman was in her 20’s, she was found unresponsive. NARCAN was administered and she came to. They transported her to the hospital because she was going in and out of consciousness.”

Sealock said there was an allegation that perhaps someone had secreted a substance into the woman’s drink and she had not voluntarily consumed an illicit drug.

“Because of that allegation we called out (Pennsylvania State Police),” said Sealock. “They are still investigating but as of right now there is no indication that anything like that actually happened.”

Sealock told BeaverCountian.com the two incidents are unrelated, “It was just a coincidence.”

Based on the limited amount of information they were hearing on police scanners Sunday night, members of the community began rampantly speculating on large social media groups devoted to Beaver County news. At one point, members of one group concluded a woman at the location had been shot and murdered; others later suggested another woman had been stabbed. Individuals then began posting in response to the speculations, concerned for the safety of loved ones who live in the area.

“What goes on there is crazy,” said Sealock, who noted the Facebook discussion groups have become breeding grounds of false information.

