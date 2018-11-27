Aliquippa police have charged a murder victim’s mother and cousin with assaulting and harassing family members of her ex-fiancé.
County detectives have yet to make an arrest in the May 13 murder of Rachael DelTondo, 33, who was shot at the base of her parent’s Aliquippa driveway on Mother’s Day.
But Lisa DelTondo, 65, and her cousin, Jacqueline Belcastro, 71 – whom Rachael referred to as her aunt – now face multiple misdemeanors for an Election Day incident at a city polling station. The two are accused of attacking Rachael’s ex-fiancé Frank Catroppa’s brother, Joseph (“JoJo”) and their mother Yvonne (“Vonnie”).
Court dockets indicate Lisa is charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct, and Belcastro faces two counts of simple assault, and one count each of harassment and disorderly conduct.
The Catroppas had a lawyer contact authorities on Nov. 6 out of concern for their mother, who allegedly has been the subject of escalating harassment by Lisa and Jackie.
According to an affidavit filed by Aliquippa Patrolman Nicco D’Arrigo, Lisa and Belcastro “began to verbally badger and attack the Catroppa family causing a disturbance to all irrelevant parties that were at the Greek Church” polling station.
“DelTondo was screaming at the Catroppa family, and then began to threaten the family. DelTondo also began to spit onto Yvonne at which time Jojo began to protect his mother by placing himself in front of his mother. Both DelTondo and Belcastro still refused to stop harassing the Catroppas until a separate party had to intervene in the incident.”
D’Arrigo wrote that it was part of escalating harassment.
“They have been driving past the Catroppa residence verbally shouting lewd language and giving gestures to Yvonne and Jojo. This has been ongoing and is completely inappropriate to parties who are not involved.”
D’Arrigo continued, “To be shouting vulgar language and making lewd gestures is not only an inconvenience to the Catroppa family, but also the surrounding neighbors who live next to the Catroppas and have to deal with such childish acts.”
BeaverCountian.com interviewed Lisa and Belcastro on Nov. 7, after learning Aliquippa police had opened the criminal investigation. Lisa admitted to harassing Vonnie and Jojo at the polling place, and repeated her threats against them. Belcastro expressed concern for Lisa’s mental health.
Lisa has said she does not believe that Frank Catroppa was responsible for Rachael’s murder, and county detectives have cleared him of any involvement in her death. The DelTondo family has, however, expressed feelings that Rachael’s ex-fiancé did not treat her well.
A preliminary hearing for both women has been scheduled for Dec. 17.
See Also:
– Mother Of Murder Victim Rachael DelTondo Calls 911 On County Detectives
– Rachael DelTondo’s Mother And Cousin Targets Of Criminal Investigation By Aliquippa Police
– Rachael DelTondo’s Family Shares Their Struggles On The Six Month Anniversary Of Her Murder
Lozier strikes again. This is what happens to you if you criticize him or make him look bad. This is official oppression right out of Heinrich Himmler’s play book. Lisa DelTondo, Gerry Benyo, Joe Perciavalle, Jacqueline Belcastro. Who is next? You and me?
Disgruntled you said it all so well. And all the others who people don’t read about.
Two more are added to the list of people who publically criticize Mr. Lozier and the County Detectives and are charged with multiple crimes. How many more will be added over the next several months as next years primary election approaches?
Perhaps if Mr. Lozier would have taken the box of documents evidencing what was reported to be illegal conduct by the former Aliquippa Police Chief seriously rather than covering up or ignoring the allegations made by Joseph Perciavalle this situation would never had occurrrd.
Perhaps if the Deltondo family were treated with compassion and respect by Mr. Lozier and the Beaver County Detectuves over the violent murder of their daughter in their driveway this situation may have never developed.
Perhaps if Mr. Lozier would have seriously investigated and addressed the illegal release of JNET information and documents from the Aliquippa Police Department about Rachael Deltondo, the chain of events that led to her murder would not have been triggered.
Perhaps if the Beaver County Detectives would not have somehow provided Wayne Cordes with the idea of creating a false letter accusing a law enforcement officer as being involved with the murder of Rachael Deltondo, the sense of hopelessness of ever finding justice for their daughter would not have increased exponentially.
I am at a loss to explain or understand as to how or why a District Attorney and County Detectives alienated a murdered woman’s family to the point that now exists in Beaver County. Is there anything else that can be done by Mr. Lozier and the County Detectives to this family?
It would be helpful if Mr. Lozier would contact the Beavercountian and provide some answer as to why it appears this murder investigation has gone so wrong in so many ways rather than hiding behind fancifal comments involving outstanding scientific testing of potential evidence and stock phrases such as state, federal and local law enforcement are “working nonstop” to solve the crime. Such transparency would help provide some hope and faith that there will ever be justice for Rachael Deltondo.
Careful sir, YOU could be the next target by speaking up…….oh wait……
Ya, let’s please arrest these two older grieving women for disturbing the neighborhood🙄. I suppose the neighbors don’t mind the drug dealer peddling on their streets??? Un real
Clearly not they live next door to the counties biggest peddler according to the feds.
This isn’t about Lozier, this woman is clearly unhinged and rightfully so. But you can’t have a self proclaimed godless, drug addicted, mayonnaise obsessed Chris Jenner on the loose harassing innocent people. She made her messy bed, now lie in it.
Seriously Kanye? This woman found her daughter murdered, yes murdered, at their home. Her life has been destroyed forever. Wouldn’t you become unhinged if you had lost your child to a senseless violent act that no one in this county with any importance seems to care about! Let’s sweep it under the rug and distract by arresting and bringing to light all those who want the truth to come to light! None of us as humans are perfect!!!!
I am confused here. Maybe someone can help me out. I read in previous articles that Mrs. DelTondo does not blame the Catroppas for her daughter’s death. Why do the two distraught women continue to bother the Carroll’s family? What am I missing hete? But the bigger question is WHY HASN’T ANYONE BEEN CHARGED WITH THE MURDER? Can someone explain why the D.A., county detectives, PSP someone find a murderer?