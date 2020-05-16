Aliquippa Deputy Treasurer Pleads Guilty To Disorderly Conduct – Charges Of Official Oppression Withdrawn

Misdemeanor charges against the deputy treasurer for the City of Aliquippa were withdrawn this week after the woman pleaded guilty to summary disorderly conduct.

Delphine Gilliam, 56, of 1220 Irwin St. was charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and official oppression in September 2019 after police alleged she threatened a neighbor and exposed her buttocks in front of the woman’s children.

Dianna Neil told the city police that Gilliam confronted her at the rear of her address about an unspecified property dispute. Neil said her minor children and her mother were present as Gilliam began “screaming and cussing at her calling her names,” according to a criminal complaint filed with the court.

Neil told police that she and Notrian asked Gilliam to stop cussing in front of the children and Gilliam replied, “I’m sorry, but I don’t give a fuck.”