An Aliquippa woman alleges the city’s deputy treasurer lifted her skirt and exposed her buttocks in front of her and her minor children during a backyard dispute earlier this month.
Delphine Gilliam, 56, of 1220 Irwin St. is charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct and also with official oppression for allegedly purporting to act in her official capacity.
Aliquippa police allege the dispute in the rear of 1223 Main St. occurred around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.
Dianna Neil told city police that Gilliam confronted her at the rear of her address about an unspecified property dispute. Neil said her minor children and her mother Nicoleta Notrian were present as Gilliam began “screaming and cussing at her calling her names,” according to the police report filed two days later.
Neil told police that she and Notrian asked Gilliam to stop cussing in front of the children and Gilliam replied, “I’m sorry, but I don’t give a fuck.”
“Neil further reported that Gilliam told her, ‘I work for the city and you have to do what the fuck I tell you to do.’ It was then reported by Neil and Lotrian that Gilliam lifted her skirt and underwear to them exposing her buttocks to them with the minor children present, and stating ‘kiss my black ass.’ Neil stated that Gilliam continued to scream and yell obscenities as she walked away,” according to the police affidavit.
Gilliam through her defense attorney Steven Valsamidis denies the allegations. She was charged by mail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month.
“Her character speaks for herself in the community and she is looking forward to fighting this case in court,” Valsamidis told BeaverCountian.com.
City officials didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.
