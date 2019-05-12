



CBS is dedicating its entire season finale of “48 HOURS” to Rachael DelTondo’s May 13, 2018 murder in Aliquippa. It will broadcast the national primetime report about her death at 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul has been working closely for the past year with a group of talented CBS News journalists out of New York City, including nine-time national Emmy Award-winning reporter Erin Moriarty.

Filming finished at the end of April and all involved are now preparing to share what’s been uncovered. You will have an opportunity to hear directly from many of the people surrounding the case, including individuals who have never spoken out publicly before this broadcast.

CBS and BeaverCountian.com examined accusations of public corruption in Aliquippa and its police department. We explored controversies in DelTondo’s personal life, including her breakup with fiancé Frank Catroppa and her association with a young man named Sheldon Jeter Jr.

Our year’s worth of work has been distilled into an hour of television that will answer several key questions and go a long way toward untangling truth from a web of rumor, gossip, and lies.

Although DelTondo’s life was brought to a violent end, her story continues.

Photos taken by BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul during the past year of production:

See Also: “Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo”