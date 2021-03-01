Accused Drug Dealer Facing New Charges As First Case Drags On Nearly Two Years

A Chippewa Township man awaiting trial on felony drug charges is now facing additional counts including defiant trespass and DUI.

Brendan Paul Latsko, 24, has seen his trial rescheduled seven times on April 2019 charges of felony possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. The delays have each been the result of county judges approving continuance requests filed by Latsko’s defense attorney, Stephen Colafella.

According to court records, a lavish home located at 915 Shenango Road, Chippewa Township, was raided in April 2019 by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Drug Task Force. Agents executed the search warrant after using an informant to allegedly buy drugs at the home from Latsko. County assessment records show the house is owned by Latsko’s father, PJ, who was not charged with any wrongdoing.