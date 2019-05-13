Listen To This Article:

Rochester Borough police and Medic Rescue responded quickly to a report of a man jumping from the Rochester-Monaca bridge on Sunday morning, despite claims in a series of social media posts about them being slow to arrive on scene.

Police say the man did not survive the fall and are not releasing his name out of respect for the family. In a statement made to their Facebook page Sunday, Rochester police addressed the incident.

“We’ve been advised of the rumors on some of the local Facebook news sites about a jumper on the Rochester / Monaca Bridge this morning. We can confirm some details. There was a male that jumped from the bridge this morning. Medics and police were on scene in about one minute.”

Several social media posts spoke of purported delays in the arrival of emergency services personnel. But emergency call logs obtained by BeaverCountian.com as part of its regular news gathering efforts confirm a rapid response to the incident.

County 911 records show the call came in at 9:19:36 a.m. Sunday morning. Police were dispatched by 9:20:40, acknowledged the call within seconds, and arrived on scene by 09:23:16. Medic Rescue were arriving on scene by the time they were dispatched at 09:21:03. Police remained at the location until 10:16:42 a.m., with Medic Rescue clearing at 10:29:30.

Rochester Borough police are using their Facebook page to encourage those who feel hopeless to reach out for help:

Please, anyone who is thinking of suicide or knows anyone who is thinking of suicide and may be in need of someone to talk to, there are options out there.

Talk to a family member, talk to a friend, talk to your priest or pastor or reverend, talk to a doctor, or police officer, or anyone you trust. Just let them know you aren’t feeling well. Your life is worth more than you think. You may feel like nobody cares if you’re gone, but there is always someone who will feel the pain if you go. People DO care about you. Seek out help, please.

There are local hotlines you can call, so please do!

Beaver County Crisis Help-Line