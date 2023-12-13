Up To 1,500 Dogs To Appear In AKC Event In Beaver County

Beaver County is officially the new home of a major dog show that will bring up to 1,500 dogs and their owners to the Beaver County Recreation Facility. The American Kennel Club event is sanctioned and co-hosted by the Beaver County and Trumble County Kennel Clubs. “The kennel clubs approached us about a year ago…
