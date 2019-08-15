Beaver County Chief Solicitor Garen Fedeles wants the community to know that county officials did not endorse the use of giant inflatable caricatures of Donald Trump on the courthouse lawn as the president visited the county this week.
But they didn’t oppose their use either.
That’s how it should be, Fedeles insisted. Fedeles used Tuesday’s public work session to address some criticisms about Tuesday’s rally at the courthouse.
“Yesterday, there was a rally here in regards to … some of the issue I believe to be involved an anti-Trump rally, others had to deal with the environmental impact of the Shell facility. The county did get a proposal form in order to have that rally.
“Underneath the First Amendment of the Constitution, the representatives of this courthouse can’t either deny or allow a rally based on the content of what that rally is.
“So, I want to make it known to everyone that the rally yesterday did submit the appropriate request form, and pursuant to what we do with any of those request forms, the rally moves forward so long as their isn’t any type of security issues. Many times that’s like blocking the streets, blocking access to the courthouse, and that wasn’t done yesterday. Nor was there any electric used from the courthouse in blowing up any of the balloons, the individuals brought in their own generator.
“I just want to make the public aware that rally had nothing to do with whether anyone on this board or anyone in the courthouse either agreed or disagreed with the actual contents of it.”
Republican Commissioners Dan Camp and Sandie Egley both attended a rally held by Trump at the Shell construction site on Tuesday. Although local officials had hoped to get some face time with Trump, they remained relegated to the audience along with construction workers and other members of the general public.
Democratic Commissioner Tony Amadio stayed working at the courthouse while the president was in the area but did not go outside to greet protesters as the rally was taking place. Treasurer Connie Javens and Register of Wills Tracey Antoline-Patton, both Democrats, were seen briefly visiting with several of the protesters on the courthouse lawn but neither actively participated in the demonstration.
On June 3, 2018 an impromptu display that supported Trump and demanded justice for murder victim Rachael DelTondo was quickly removed by officials, who said the anonymous individual responsible for it had failed to submit proper paperwork to the county.
The front of the courthouse has been a scene of demonstrations spanning the political spectrum through the years. It has been used as a place of protest for county workers angry about stalled contract negotiations, a location for Christian devotees to celebrate holy events, and as a stage for both Republicans and Democrats to voice dissent.
While I am NO supporter of Trump, I do not have a problem with the Cracker Plant. The Construction has been a huge boost to local small businesses and the economy. I personally have benefited directly by painting one of the “Big Wigs” homes. What I do have a problem with is ALL the politicos using a private business for political gain while we the tax payers foot the bill. How much did it cost to Fly in the POTUS, shut down commerce on 376, all the security, etc, etc… ? How much work was not done by the people we elected to do work? How much money did Shell lose by stopping construction for a day? (Which filters down to stock holders.) And for what? So Trump, Dan, and Sandie can take credit for something they had absolutely nothing to do with and say; “Look at me, Vote for me”. Shell had this planned Way before any of them were elected into office. Yet, They all want to take credit for it and say: “If it wasn’t for me blah blah…” That is why Trump wouldn’t meet with Dan and Sandie. He wasn’t going to share any credit with them. What possible COUNTY business did Dan and Sandie hope to bring to the President’s attention that he could do anything about? And that is why Tony stayed at work. Thank you Tony for doing what we elected you to do! You’ll get my vote.
What did the protesters hope to accomplish by protesting miles away from where the President could see them? Did they think Shell would just simply say; “Oh, your right. we’ll stop construction today and just eat the $6 billion loss.” Is the President going to order a private company to simply shut down? Meanwhile, the hypocrites use a gasoline engine to blow up plastic inflatables (made with the same material the cracker plant will be producing when operational), and pollute the atmosphere themselves with noise,fumes, and CO2 emissions. All while trampling the grass and killing trees for their signs. Then drive away in their gasoline engine cars and bitch about the price of gas.