Small Demonstration In Center Township Called For Racial Unity

Some gave a middle finger, others gave a thumbs up, as demonstrators in Center Township sought public support today for racial unity.

Danyelle Pagani, 31, of Aliquippa, told BeaverCountian.com she and a small group of friends felt compelled to act after seeing video from Minneapolis showing the death of a black man while in police custody.

In a video recorded by bystanders on Monday evening, a white Minneapolis police officer can be seen kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, who laid handcuffed on the pavement begging for relief because he could not breathe. Fired police officer Derek Chauvin was charged today with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

“We were sitting at a bonfire, having a cookout last night, and we were talking about this,” said Pagani. “I watched the video, watched people begging that cop to stop, but the cop did not stop. We decided to make some signs and get a small group together … We went to Walmart (in Center Township) because we felt it would have the most traffic around.”