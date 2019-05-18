The group of reporters behind tonight’s “48 HOURS” episode about the murder of Rachael DelTondo will be live on Twitter during tonight’s broadcast.

Share your reactions to the story, your theories on the case, or ask questions you may have about the broadcast as you watch.

Be sure to use both hashtags #BeaverCounty AND #48hours on your tweets so they can be seen by the team.

Follow Us On Twitter:

Follow BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul @BeaverCountian

Follow CBS News Correspondent Erin Moriarty @EFMoriarty

Follow CBS News Producer Judy Rybak @JudyRybak

Follow CBS News Field Producer Stephanie Slifer @smslifer

Follow 48 HOURS @48Hours

About The Show:

CBS is dedicating its entire season finale of “48 HOURS” to Rachael DelTondo’s May 13, 2018 murder in Aliquippa. It will broadcast the national primetime report about her death at 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

BeaverCountian.com’s John Paul has been working closely for the past year to investigate the case with a group of talented CBS News journalists out of New York City, including nine-time national Emmy Award-winning reporter Erin Moriarty.

