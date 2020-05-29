Photos: Beaver Borough Hit Hard By Severe Thunderstorms

Beaver Borough was hit hard by waves of severe thunderstorms that swept through Beaver County Friday afternoon.

Beaver County Emergency Services Director Eric Brewer told BeaverCountian.com that at the hight of the storm county 911 was receiving more than 100 calls in an hour.

“Beaver seemed to take the brunt of the hit,” Brewer said.

Among the calls included reports of power lines down, blown transformers, and fallen trees on cars and structures. County 911 issued statements on social media urging residents who were without power to call their utility company and not emergency services. More than 1,500 people were left without power at the height of the outages.