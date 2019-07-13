5:15 a.m. TIMELINE IS NOW ARCHIVED

As of 5:00 a.m.

The shelter in place has been LIFTED according to Beaver County EMS.

Press given a followup briefing. Officials say that crews are still on scene but they believe they now have the fire under control. They will continue to monitor the situation.

BeaverCountian.com contributor Matthew LaComb reports from the staging area that the sky now looks “much less polluted and colored” than earlier.

We have processed some additional photos from last night’s staging area in Rochester:

As of 4:00 a.m.

Press conference by Rochester Fire Chief Michael Mamone.

“Residents should be concerned,” said Mamone.

He said residents in the 5 mile radius centered near Beaver Valley Bowl in Rochester should continue to shelter in place, but air tests currently show no hazards outside of the immediate area of the fire.

“Residents are going to smell this odor, but we are not picking up anything on the air monitors.”

As of 3:00 a.m.

Commissioner Sandie Egley confirms the cause of the hazardous gas is chlorine pellets that are in the building and says a fire boat may need to be brought in from Pittsburgh.

A press conference is expected to begin momentarily, we will bring you additional updates as they become available.

BeaverCountian.com’s Matt LaComb is reporting that the “cloud is getting bigger” and the “smell is much stronger” at the staging area in Rochester.

As of 2:30 a.m.

BeaverCountian.com contributor Matthew LaComb reports additional EMS personnel from around the county have arrived at the staging area over the past half hour.

LaComb reports Commissioner Sandie Egley is at the mobile command center with EMS and is working on getting additional information out to the press.

As of 2:00 a.m.

We are in continued communication with county officials and have a reporter on-scene at the incident command center.

We are told officials are working on a press release.

County officials advise to continue sheltering in place with windows closed if you are inside of the 5 mile zone (centering near the Beaver Valley Bowl in Rochester). Any fans, air conditioners, or other appliances that move air from the outside into your home should be turned off according to EMS.

As Of 1:10 a.m.

“There is a chemical incident in Rochester, the hazmat team and DEP are on scene,” Deputy Emergency Services Director Frank Parris tells BeaverCountian.com.

“DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) is recommending a 5 mile SHELTER IN PLACE centering near the Beaver Valley Bowl. There is a company that was working in the area with an abandoned building (Beaver Alkali) to remediate it, we are trying to get ahold of them to see what we’re dealing with.”

Fire crews are using hoses to mist the air to help bring down the cloud of gas, according to EMS.

“It is thick and stinging and it is hard to breath,” Commissioner Sandie Egley tells BeaverCountian.com.

The Beaver County Emergency Services Agency has issued a SHELTER IN PLACE notice for the greater Rochester area due to the leak of hazardous gas.

BeaverCountian.com contributor Matthew LaComb is reporting a large plume of colored smoke over Rochester, with emergency services personnel in hazmat suits on scene.

Commissioner Sandie Egley tells BeaverCountian.com there is a hazardous gas leak involving materials which could include chlorine gas and has confirmed that Beaver County hazmat units have been dispatched.

BeaverCountian.com is in communication with Emergency Services who are warning all residents in the greater Rochester area to “shut off all types of incoming air into the house due to this plume, shut the windows, shut off air conditioners, house in place.”

“The chemical plume is moving from Rochester towards Bridgewater / New Brighton / Patterson,” according to EMS.

The Department of Environmental Protection is on scene.

