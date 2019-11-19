Life After A Career Of Prosecuting Adults Who Hurt Children

Popovich family lore goes something like this: On the day she was born, Jennifer Popovich’s father declared his new daughter would someday become a lawyer.

It might have ended there, with a father’s blissful wish for his baby, except that, by the time she was 12 years old, Popovich agreed with his proclamation. At Quigley Catholic High School, she joined the mock trial team and won the state championship three years in a row. In 1999, she enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law with the goal of becoming a prosecutor and trying a death penalty case.

Almost two decades later, Popovich has accomplished both feats. After a year as a law clerk for Beaver County Judge John McBride and another in the county public defender’s office, Popovich became an assistant district attorney in the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office where she tried the cases that many consider the most arduous: child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault.

Protecting society’s most vulnerable citizens is a task that takes a heavy emotional toll. Those who try the cases are never just lawyers; they’re investigators and protectors and therapists. And, after 15 years, having hit the top of the county’s pay scale and achieved her stated career goals — she tried death penalty cases against Robert Burgess and Devon Shealey in 2014 for the double homicide of a Beaver Falls couple — Popovich decided she needed to move on before she burned out.

“The things you see, you can’t unsee,” she said. “After 10, 12, 15 years, you really start to carry that around.”

So in September, Popovich left the district attorney’s office to join Shrager Defense in Pittsburgh as a senior firm attorney. Her first two months on the new job have renewed her passion for the law and opened possibilities she would have never otherwise considered, including political office.

But ask former Beaver County District Attorney Tony Berosh what the county loses as Popovich gains, and he’ll tell you without hesitation:

“A lot. Period.”

—

Popovich, who is now 41 and lives in Hopewell Township, graduated from law school in 2002, just as the legal market crashed. Many of her fellow law students had job offers revoked. Others couldn’t even get interviews. But her three years of working with local lawyers and judges in high school mock trial had given Popovich a bit of name recognition and a reputation for diligence.

She solidified that reputation in year-long stints as a law clerk and public defender before then-District Attorney Dale Fouse slotted her into an assistant district attorney position largely funded by a Department of Justice STOP Violence Against Women grant. It was a jarring introduction to the world of prosecution.

In law school, cases come in stacks of paper. Victims are just names. Evidence is unambiguous. Verdicts are hollow. The world is black and white.

In the halls of the Beaver County Courthouse, that kind of naive certainty is turned on its head. There are no absolutes. Everything comes shrouded in gray.

The surest cases, the ones with stacks of evidence, typically get pleaded out. The shakiest cases, the ones with glaring questions, get kicked out. What is left, the cases that go to trial, are those where right and wrong blur, where evidence points in multiple directions, where victims can’t or won’t cooperate, where children are expected to testify like adults and where Popovich had “to prove my case beyond a reasonable doubt without re-victimizing someone who has just gone through the worst thing you can imagine.”

That Popovich managed to do the job with grace for 15 years is a testament to her character, says Berosh.

“Her dedication on behalf of the children of Beaver County was unparalleled,” he said. “In an imperfect system, she always did what was best for the children.”

Take the Commonwealth vs. Randolph Gum. Gum was arrested in 2016 for abusing his friend’s 8-year-old child, filming their encounters and then distributing the videos. Popovich and the state charged him with assault while federal authorities got him for the production and distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor. He was sentenced to 30 years in federal court and 15 to 40 in state court.

Through it all, the boy — the victim — never had to testify, a cooperative feat that earned Popovich, Rochester Police and federal prosecutors an award from the Law Enforcement Directors for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

But even when cases get the verdict you want and come with recognition, it’s hard to celebrate. Popovich has never been the kind of lawyer who keeps count of wins and losses.

“Even when you get an appropriate outcome, there’s no amount of jail time that is ever going to fix the loss and the injury that happened to that victim,” Popovich said. “That’s hard to take.”

—

On Aug. 8, Popovich filed a complaint against District Attorney David Lozier for comments he made to Assistant District Attorney Angela Reed-Strathman about her pregnancy. A month later, she resigned.

It was, Popovich believed, her legal duty as a supervisor to report Lozier to human resources. She says it was not the cause of her resignation. She was already in the midst of a job search. But, given the timing, Popovich can understand the speculation.

Upon learning of her resignation, Lozier, who made Popovich his first assistant district attorney when she was just 37, praised her work to the BeaverCountian.com while other courthouse sources said the speed at which she landed her new position (she learned of the job on a Tuesday and accepted an offer that Friday) was no surprise, given her tenacity and experience.

“There’s an old saying: When the going gets tough, the tough get going,” Berosh said. “I never saw a case she lacked enthusiasm for.”

But enthusiasm has limits and the psyche can only take so much. Popovich still finds herself reliving the details of a case involving a father who raped his 3-year-old daughter, and she’s vowed never to have children of her own because, “I can’t trust humanity enough.”

A supervisor once told her she was too emotional about her caseload, which she immediately dismissed.

“If you deal with these kinds of cases and you’re not emotional, there’s probably something not quite right with you,” she said.

The cases she’s taking on now as a criminal defense attorney aren’t all that different from those she prosecuted, but there’s a new energy that comes with looking at them from the other side.

“When you represent the Commonwealth, you have a set way of approaching cases,” Popovich said. “On the opposite side, you have more room to be creative, and that’s really kind of invigorating.”

Weaknesses in cases are opportunities rather than liabilities. The range of courts and programs in other counties offer new solutions to old problems. And she has the opportunity to argue for someone’s life rather than against it.

One of the first things she did after taking the new job was get death penalty certified. (Prosecutors have no prerequisite for trying a capital case; defense attorneys must meet a host of requirements.)

“It’s the ultimate in advocacy to try to save someone’s life,” she said.

And there’s one more opportunity that comes with leaving county employment — the possibility of running for district attorney. It was something Popovich never considered before. It’s not a good look to work in the office, run against your would-be boss and lose. But now, the idea has merit.

“I won’t say it will be anytime soon, but I won’t rule it out,” she said.