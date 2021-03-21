Brighton Rehab Begins Scheduling Resident Visits With Families

Brighton Rehabilitation & Wellness Center has begun scheduling resident visits with their families. It will mark the first time in a year that most have been able to spend meaningful time with their loved ones.

Brighton made national news throughout 2020 as being the epicenter of one of the worst COVID-19 nursing facility outbreaks in the nation. In a letter from Brighton to family members dated March 19, the facility notes it had 176 staff members who tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, along with 379 of its residents.

At least 76 Brighton residents and one staff member died of COVID-19, state records show. The facility and its ownership are currently the subject of a federal grand jury investigation.

Brighton staff and residents were vaccinated against the virus in early January. The facility began scheduling daily visits on March 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., based on newly released federal guidelines.