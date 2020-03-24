Bradys Run Park Ice Arena Wins $100,000 In Renovations From The Pittsburgh Penguins

The Beaver County Recreation & Tourism Department has been notified that Bradys Run Park Ice Arena is the winner of the “Renovate the Rink” contest.

Presented by the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Commercial Construction, the county will be awarded $100,000 to make cosmetic repairs to the facility.

The winner was based on public voting for finalist arenas in the region, including the Belmont Complex Ice Arena in Armstrong County and the S&T Bank Arena in Indiana County.

Out of 104,285 total votes cast, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena had 49,439, or 47 percent.