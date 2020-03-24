Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Bradys Run Park Ice Arena Wins $100,000 In Renovations From The Pittsburgh Penguins

John Paul
By John Paul
Renovate The Rink / PR photo

The Beaver County Recreation & Tourism Department has been notified that Bradys Run Park Ice Arena is the winner of the “Renovate the Rink” contest.

Presented by the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Commercial Construction, the county will be awarded $100,000 to make cosmetic repairs to the facility.

The winner was based on public voting for finalist arenas in the region, including the Belmont Complex Ice Arena in Armstrong County and the S&T Bank Arena in Indiana County.

Out of 104,285 total votes cast, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena had 49,439, or 47 percent.

John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

