Sunday, March 1, 2020
41.3 F
Beaver
Beaver County United Hopes To Attract Diverse Voices

Sandra Donovan
By Sandra Donovan
Members of Beaver County United gather to canvass Feb. 29 in Ambridge in preparation for a March 7 community meeting and open house at the group’s headquarters, 568 Merchant St., Ambridge. Left to right: Heaven Lee of Aliquippa; community organizer Dean Williams of Pittsburgh’s South Side; Tamika Lee of Aliquippa; Cynthia Smith of Ambridge; and leader Mary Jane Gilliam of Ambridge / photo by Sandra Donovan

Dean Williams, community organizer for Beaver County United, was running a little late on Saturday for canvassing in Ambridge, but some of his fellow canvassers were running even later.

That gave Williams, 62, of Pittsburgh’s South Side, a few minutes to compose his thoughts on paper so all the canvassers would be sure to hit the important points of their door-knocking.

“I feel there are a lot of things this community needs, and I think my input is important,” said volunteer Cynthia Smith, 65, of Ambridge, one of the canvassers.

The canvassing was the latest step in community involvement for Beaver County United, which plans a community meeting and open house from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday March 7 at its headquarters at 568 Merchant St., Ambridge. The meeting is open to any residents of Beaver County.

“We want to make sure the Ambridge community and Beaver County know we’re here,” Williams said. “We want people to know what we’re doing and what we’re going to do to make Beaver County a better place to live. We want (residents) to be involved, and we want to know what’s on their minds and other concerns they may have.”

“We want people from other towns” to attend, said one of Beaver County United’s leaders, Jackie Royal, 64, of Aliquippa.

Beaver County United, a multicultural organization with members of various ages, genders and races, was organized four years ago to “fight for working-class families and people who have been systemically left behind,” Williams said.

