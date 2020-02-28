Friday, February 28, 2020
19.9 F
Beaver
Friday, February 28, 2020
19.9 F
Beaver

Beaver County Study Seeks Solutions To Save Our Schools

Lori Boone
By Lori Boone
3
Illustration via Getty Images / iStock

Looking toward 2030, a nonprofit says a study shows an annual dwindling county population and tax base, a corresponding negative effect on school students and taxpayers, and the urgency for a different school system.

What’s needed now are residents’ thoughts and ideas of how to go about meeting the tough challenges.

“What we don’t want to do, we don’t want to make this any one person’s vision,” said Daniel Matsook of Rochester, the former Central Valley School District superintendent and board member of the nonprofit Beaver County Partnership for Community and Economic Growth’s Quality Education Council.

The partnership’s focus is community improvement and economic opportunity, and “includes more than 300 Beaver County-based community leaders engaged in five critical areas modeled on successful best practices for population growth, job growth, quality education, desirable housing, quality of place and good government.”

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Lori Boone
Lori Boone
Lori DeLauter Boone has more than 20 years of experience in investigative and community journalism. She’s won more than a dozen regional, state and national journalism awards.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

3Reader Comments
newest oldest top voted
Raven
Member
Raven

While you are crunching your numbers, look into why a high school diploma represents only a bare minimum, if that, required to make it in this society. Few graduates can read, fewer still can write, none can compute or locate countries on a globe. For half, magical thinking replaces reason, and for a third, the next step is welfare. The physical plants are not the problem. Letting kids slide by on lackluster learning is. Buy books, not computers, and demand that teachers know how to teach from them, not from the seats of their pants.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down
2 hours ago
John Q Taxpayer
Member
John Q Taxpayer

After Shell got 30 Billion in tax breaks, they turned around and bought all the steel to build that place from China, Germany and other country’s. Go get some revenue from them.

Vote Up5-2Vote Down
2 hours ago
Raven
Member
Raven

Very true, John Q. This area got royally screwed by Shell and by gullible, ignorant, Commissioners and local political opportunists. Taxes from the venture would not have been greedy, just a fair share from a place that will be the demise of Happy Valley. Now, they give locals donation scraps from their table, and locals sing their praises, thinking it’s a big deal. SIX THOUSAND MILLIONS to build the place, and school districts just can’t understand the math. One percent tax would be 60 MILLION DOLLARS. That would buy a few swimming pools, extra classrooms and iPads. EVERY YEAR!

Vote Up1-1Vote Down
1 hour ago

In Case You Missed It

Local GovLori Boone - 0

Who Will Save Us? Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain

Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report. Video Introduction: Sounding The Alarm Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain One volunteer’s...
Read more
CommunityLori Boone - 5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more

Latest News

Local GovJohn Paul - 0

Beaver School District Rejects Exploring A Shared Aquatic Complex With Borough

Beaver Area School Board on Thursday rejected a last-minute borough proposal to share costs for a community indoor-outdoor aquatic...
Read more
Community

Beaver County Study Seeks Solutions To Save Our Schools

Lori Boone - 3
Looking toward 2030, a nonprofit says a study shows an annual dwindling county population and tax base, a corresponding negative effect on school students...
Read more
Local Gov

Beaver Borough And School District May Pool Resources For A Shared Indoor-Outdoor Aquatic Complex

John Paul - 1
A week after Beaver Area School Board voted to borrow millions of dollars for a new pool, Beaver Council suggested the two instead study...
Read more
Local Gov

Hopewell School District To Spend Over $70 Million On Construction – Tax Increases Coming

Lori Boone - 6
The Hopewell Area School Board is inching closer to a district-wide building and student grouping overhaul estimated to cost upward of $71 million over...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Former Beaver School District Athletic Director Enters Guilty Plea In Drug Case

John Paul - 2
The former Beaver Area School District athletic director charged with transporting 22 pounds of marijuana and more than 160 amphetamine pills pleaded guilty to...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X