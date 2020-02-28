Beaver County Study Seeks Solutions To Save Our Schools

Looking toward 2030, a nonprofit says a study shows an annual dwindling county population and tax base, a corresponding negative effect on school students and taxpayers, and the urgency for a different school system.

What’s needed now are residents’ thoughts and ideas of how to go about meeting the tough challenges.

“What we don’t want to do, we don’t want to make this any one person’s vision,” said Daniel Matsook of Rochester, the former Central Valley School District superintendent and board member of the nonprofit Beaver County Partnership for Community and Economic Growth’s Quality Education Council.

The partnership’s focus is community improvement and economic opportunity, and “includes more than 300 Beaver County-based community leaders engaged in five critical areas modeled on successful best practices for population growth, job growth, quality education, desirable housing, quality of place and good government.”