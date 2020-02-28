Beaver County Study Seeks Solutions To Save Our Schools

Looking toward 2030, a nonprofit says a study shows an annual dwindling county population and tax base, a corresponding negative effect on school students and taxpayers, and the urgency for a different school system.
What’s needed now are residents’ thoughts and ideas of how to go about meeting the tough challenges.
“What we don’t want to do, we don’t want to make this any one person’s vision,” said Daniel Matsook of Rochester, the former Central Valley School District superintendent and board member of the nonprofit Beaver County Partnership for Community and Economic Growth’s Quality Education Council.
The partnership’s focus is community improvement and economic opportunity, and “includes more than 300 Beaver County-based community leaders engaged in five critical areas modeled on successful best practices for population growth, job growth, quality education, desirable housing, quality of place and good government.”
While you are crunching your numbers, look into why a high school diploma represents only a bare minimum, if that, required to make it in this society. Few graduates can read, fewer still can write, none can compute or locate countries on a globe. For half, magical thinking replaces reason, and for a third, the next step is welfare. The physical plants are not the problem. Letting kids slide by on lackluster learning is. Buy books, not computers, and demand that teachers know how to teach from them, not from the seats of their pants.
After Shell got 30 Billion in tax breaks, they turned around and bought all the steel to build that place from China, Germany and other country’s. Go get some revenue from them.
Very true, John Q. This area got royally screwed by Shell and by gullible, ignorant, Commissioners and local political opportunists. Taxes from the venture would not have been greedy, just a fair share from a place that will be the demise of Happy Valley. Now, they give locals donation scraps from their table, and locals sing their praises, thinking it’s a big deal. SIX THOUSAND MILLIONS to build the place, and school districts just can’t understand the math. One percent tax would be 60 MILLION DOLLARS. That would buy a few swimming pools, extra classrooms and iPads. EVERY YEAR!