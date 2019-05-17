Beaver County Commemorates National Police Week With Candlelight Vigil

John Paul
Beaver County commemorated National Police Week and Police Memorial Day with a service in front of the courthouse Thursday night. As part of the candlelight vigil, a “Thin Blue Line” was painted with laser light above a memorial to Beaver County’s fallen officers.

Beaver County has lost 15 officers in the line of duty since 1917, they are:

Patrolman Michael E. Ford
Midland Borough Police Department
End of Watch: May 13, 1917

Chief William T. Tulley
City of Beaver Falls Police Department
End of Watch: August 27, 1918

Patrolman Richard Hugh O’Hara
Midland Borough Police Department
End of Watch: March 19, 1923

Chief Peter Milligan
Woodlawn Borough Police Department
End of Watch: July 19, 1925

Constable Charles Wyke
Pennsylvania State Constable
End of Watch: January 09, 1931

Patrolman Lawrence B. Leis
Beaver Borough Police Department
End of Watch: January 01, 1935

Detective Howard W. Murray
Beaver County Detective
End of Watch: December 27, 1948

Patrolman Joseph J. Galizia
City of Beaver Falls Police Department
End of Watch: June 09, 1953

Private Floyd Bruce Clouse
Pennsylvania State Police
End of Watch: November 02, 1953

Patrolman Robert R. Walker
Hopewell Township Police Department
End of Watch: December 23, 1971

Sergeant Guy W. Tyler, Jr.
Monaca Borough Police Department
End of Watch: November 24, 1986

Patrolman Michael D. Love
Rochester Borough Police Department
End of Watch: February 08, 1992

Patrolman James W. Naim
City of Aliquippa Police Department
End of Watch: March 15, 2001

Corporal Joseph R. Pokorny, Jr.
Pennsylvania State Police
End of Watch: December 12, 2005

Trooper First Class Blake T. Coble
Pennsylvania State Police
End of Watch: October 4, 2012

John Paul is the founder of the Beaver Countian. He reports full-time for the site, specializing in investigative journalism with an emphasis on public corruption.

