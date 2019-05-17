Beaver County Commemorates National Police Week With Candlelight Vigil

Beaver County commemorated National Police Week and Police Memorial Day with a service in front of the courthouse Thursday night. As part of the candlelight vigil, a “Thin Blue Line” was painted with laser light above a memorial to Beaver County’s fallen officers.

Beaver County has lost 15 officers in the line of duty since 1917, they are:

Patrolman Michael E. Ford

Midland Borough Police Department

End of Watch: May 13, 1917

Chief William T. Tulley

City of Beaver Falls Police Department

End of Watch: August 27, 1918

Patrolman Richard Hugh O’Hara

Midland Borough Police Department

End of Watch: March 19, 1923

Chief Peter Milligan

Woodlawn Borough Police Department

End of Watch: July 19, 1925

Constable Charles Wyke

Pennsylvania State Constable

End of Watch: January 09, 1931

Patrolman Lawrence B. Leis

Beaver Borough Police Department

End of Watch: January 01, 1935

Detective Howard W. Murray

Beaver County Detective

End of Watch: December 27, 1948

Patrolman Joseph J. Galizia

City of Beaver Falls Police Department

End of Watch: June 09, 1953

Private Floyd Bruce Clouse

Pennsylvania State Police

End of Watch: November 02, 1953

Patrolman Robert R. Walker

Hopewell Township Police Department

End of Watch: December 23, 1971

Sergeant Guy W. Tyler, Jr.

Monaca Borough Police Department

End of Watch: November 24, 1986

Patrolman Michael D. Love

Rochester Borough Police Department

End of Watch: February 08, 1992

Patrolman James W. Naim

City of Aliquippa Police Department

End of Watch: March 15, 2001

Corporal Joseph R. Pokorny, Jr.

Pennsylvania State Police

End of Watch: December 12, 2005

Trooper First Class Blake T. Coble

Pennsylvania State Police

End of Watch: October 4, 2012